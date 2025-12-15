City of Atlantic Beach looking for volunteers to help with New Year’s and Centennial celebration

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The City of Atlantic Beach needs people to volunteer to help out with the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Not only is the city ringing in the New Year, but the festivities will also celebrate Atlantic Beach’s 100th anniversary.

They say people can help with event setup and breakdown, parking, greeting guests, and more.

The event will be held on New Year’s Eve at 2 p.m. at Donner Park and 5 p.m. at Jack Russell Park.

For more information on the event and how to volunteer, click here.

