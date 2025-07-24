City of Brunswick announces sole finalist for Police Chief position

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The City of Brunswick has all but finalized its decision for its newest police chief.

It was announced Wednesday that Interim Chief Angela Smith is the sole finalist for the position.

Her candidacy follows the January retirement of Police Chief Kevin Jones, who had served in the position for ten years.

Smith climbed through the ranks of the department over the last 20 years and became Assistant Chief in 2022.

The city said its hiring and selection plan included the input of a six-person panel, including two city commissioners, the City Manager, Assistant City Manager, the Assistant Fire Chief and a former Police Chief of a neighboring community.

More than 15 people applied for the job, according to the city, before being narrowed down to eight, three, and then one through various assessments and interviews.

The City Manager will recommend Interim Chief Smith for final approval as Chief by the City Commission on Wednesday, August 6.

The meeting will begin at 6 pm.

