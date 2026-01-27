City council member looking to extend alcohol sales by an hour in certain parts of the city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s downtown ordinance is looking to keep the lights and the drinks on a little longer. A new ordinance presented today is looking to extend alcohol sales by one hour, pushing the mandatory “last call” from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. within the Sports and Entertainment District, as well as the North and Center Core.

For business like DECCA Live, say the extra 60 minutes represents more than just late-night drinks, but a big opportunity to have longer events.

“I think this is a very good step in the right direction,” Rajta said. He noted that the extension would allow for “disco flips”—a practice where a venue hosts an early event until 11 p.m. before transitioning into a second ticketed event or DJ set.

“Every big city has a 3 a.m. curfew,” Rajta added. “If we want to be the next big booming city, we have to align with those standards.”

Councilman Raul Arias argues that the benefits extend far beyond the bar owners’ bottom lines. Arias emphasizes the “trickle effect” the extra hour would have on the local workforce

“At the end of the day, the expanded hour is not just more alcohol sales,” Arias said.

“It also leads to higher payrolls, meaning more money for the people working the workforce and higher raises. It goes across the board,” said Arias.

While some locals see the move as a vital step toward urban revitalization, others remain skeptical. Soul Felder, a Jacksonville resident, believes the move will foster “diversity and opportunity” within the city’s vast downtown footprint.

However, not everyone is ready to toast to the change. Resident Jake Lewis expressed concerns that the extension might lead to more trouble than profit.

“I don’t know what an extra hour really does except create more problems,” Lewis said. “It might create more money for the companies, but I don’t think it’d be a positive experience overall.”

If passed, the ordinance would bring Jacksonville in line with the late-night standards of other major Florida locations like Miami and Orlando.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]