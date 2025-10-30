City of Fernandina Beach launches ‘Soccer Fundamentals’ program for young children

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach is launching a new program, Soccer Fundamentals, for children aged 2 to 4, starting November 12 at Central Park.

The program aims to introduce young children to the basic concepts of soccer while enhancing their social skills and ensuring they have fun.

Sessions will be held every Wednesday from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m., running until December 17.

The cost for participating in the Soccer Fundamentals program is $35. Parents can register their children by calling 904-310-3350 or by visiting the Atlantic Recreation Center at 2500 Atlantic Ave.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]