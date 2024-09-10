City of Fernandina Beach warns residents against draining stormwater into sewer system

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach has issued an important notice to residents regarding the recent intense rainfall and its impact on local stormwater management. While many island residents are dealing with standing water, the city is urging everyone to refrain from draining stormwater into the municipal sewer system.

The city emphasized that opening cleanouts or manholes to redirect stormwater may seem like a quick fix but is illegal. Doing so can overburden the city’s wastewater treatment system, which is designed to handle only wastewater. Mixing stormwater with wastewater could lead to performance issues and environmental concerns.

Residents facing flooding issues are encouraged to contact the city’s stormwater department at (904) 310-3433 for assistance.

For more information, the City of Fernandina Beach reminds citizens to keep wastewater and stormwater systems separate to ensure smooth operations and avoid further complications.

