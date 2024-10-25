Local

City of Jacksonville announces Artist Grant Awards

By Tate Rosenberg, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville, in partnership with The Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville (CCGJ), celebrated 60 awardees of its Individual Artist Grant Pilot Program at a press conference Friday at 10 a.m.

The $600,000 pilot grant program to award 60 Duval County artists $10,000 each was developed in collaboration with Mayor Donna Deegan’s Arts, Culture, and Entertainment (ACE) transition committee, the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville, and the City of Jacksonville.

