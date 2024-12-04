City of Jacksonville announces 2024 Warming Center Plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville (COJ) Extreme Cold Task Force has convened and finalized its 2024 Warming Center Contingency Plan.

The purpose of the plan is to support the operations of warming centers for residents and visitors to seek relief during extreme cold conditions.

Temp. Thresholds

The threshold for implementation of COJ Warming Centers will be met under the following conditions, as recommended by the National Weather Service (NWS) Jacksonville:

When temperatures are expected to reach 27°F or below for two hours or more in the official NWS Jacksonville forecasts within the next 12 hours and/or the NWS issues any of the following products:

for two hours or more in the official NWS Jacksonville forecasts within the next 12 hours and/or the NWS issues any of the following products: Hard Freeze Watch or Warning: Issued when temperatures are forecast to be 27℉ or below for at least two hours.

or below for at least two hours.

Cold Weather Advisory: Issued when temperatures or wind chills are forecast to be at or below 25°F .

.

Extreme Cold Watch or Warning: Issued when temperatures or wind chills are forecast to be at or below 15°F.

COJ Warming Center Locations

On Sundays and holidays during the daytime:

Main Library (303 N. Laura St.)

Legends Center (5130 Soutel Dr.)

Hours of Operation: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

For overnight warming center needs from Monday to Sunday or on holidays:

Legends Center (5130 Soutel Dr.)

Hours of operation are determined based on the NWS Jacksonville forecast.

All COJ Public Libraries and Community Centers will be activated during normal business hours.

Transportation & Personal Needs

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) will provide free transportation to COJ Warming Centers. Since the COJ Warming Centers are not a shelter resource, residents utilizing them should bring the following items:

Air mattresses, blankets, pillows, or other bedding

Snacks and medication

Games, toys, and books

Hygiene, and comfort items

Shelter Partners

The COJ is in constant communication with our non-profit partners at area shelters that are providing weather shelter services to the homeless population.

City Rescue Mission (234 W. State St., 32202) – They have increased overnight capacity and extended operating hours until temperatures reach 40 degrees.

Sulzbacher (611 East Adams St., 32202 – Men, 5455 Springfield Blvd., 32208 – Women and Children) – They have increased overnight capacity and extended operating hours until temperatures reach 40 degrees.

They have increased overnight capacity and extended operating hours until temperatures reach 40 degrees. Trinity Rescue Mission (622 W. Union St., 32202) – They will add additional bed capacity as needed.

Mission House (800 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250) – If temperatures fall below 39°F, they will host a shelter at one of their partner churches in the beach area.

City Outreach to the Homeless Community

The newly established JFRD PATH team (Providing Assistance to the Homeless) is actively working to assess the needs of the homeless community and will also provide support when possible.

