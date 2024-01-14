The City of Jacksonville Beach is now taking applications for Seat 4 in District 1 City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents of Jacksonville Beach can now apply for Seat 4 District 1 City Council Appointment.

The application period is Tuesday, Jan. 9, until Monday, Jan. 22. Interested individuals can submit an application to the City Clerk’s office.

Council members can meet with applicants as desired.

The appointment will be discussed at the City Council meeting on Monday, February 5, 2024.

The floor for nominations will be opened with a roll call vote to follow.

When the nominations are closed, the member who made the nomination may speak on the reason for their nomination.

The Council reserves the right to appoint a candidate they believe to be in the best interest of the City.

Swearing-in of the newly appointed council member will be held at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The candidate appointed to fill Council Seat 4 – District 1 will serve until the results of the 2024 Municipal Election held in November are certified by the City Council.

Should the appointee wish to fill the remainder of the term, which expires November 2026, they are required to file their intent to run for re-election with the City Clerk’s Office and qualify to have their name added to the 2024 ballot.

Please call or stop by the Jacksonville Beach City Clerk’s Office if you have questions. We are here to help - 904-247-6299 or cityclerk@jaxbchfl.

