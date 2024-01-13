Driver who survived logging rollover crash in Jacksonville compared it to a scary movie come to life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Corey Saucier said he was just driving home from work when he found himself dodging dozens of logs.

“I survived a logging truck accident.”

This happened on the northbound lanes of I-95 in Downtown Jacksonville.

“So that’s what it actually looks like, you know, that I was like, the Final Destination thing clicked,” Saucier said. “Yeah, that’s basically what I just lived through?”

In the Final Destination 2 movie, the person who drove through the logs, died. But in this case, Saucier lived to tell the story.

“It all just, it was so sudden and everything was very normal up until the moment when it wasn’t,” Saucier said.

Around eight last night, Saucier was headed northbound towards the Fuller Warren Bridge when he noticed something was wrong. His instincts went into full overdrive.

“And as I was coming around the curve, I saw something on the corner of my eye just coming towards my car, wasn’t really sure what it was... happening very, very fast, Saucier said.

He immediately swerved out of the way, dodging the dozens of logs that were spilling out of the truck that crashed and overturned in front of him.

“So, when I did lose traction when my tire blew, I kind of felt it was more of an instinctual thing, this is how you stay safe,” Saucier said. “And really, that was the only thing that was on my mind was stay safe, stay safe, get home.”

Florida Highway Patrol’s crash report states witnesses saw the driver of the logger truck had been “traveling too fast for the load it was carrying.”

The log spill caused major traffic delays for miles on the northbound lanes of I-95.

The logs blew out a tire from Saucier’s 2007 Toyota Rav 4 and damaged his suspension and frame. But despite the damage to his car, he said he’s just grateful to be alive.

“It was the best possible thing that could have come out of it -- to come out of a situation like that. So, I’m very thankful.

Not only is he happy he survived this frightening situation, but his fiancé is too. The pair is getting married next weekend in Denver, Colorado.

