I-95 NB south of International Golf Parkway blocked due to deadly crash, FHP says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a portion of Interstate 95 in St. Johns County is blocked due to a deadly crash.

It’s happening at mile marker 321, which is two miles south of exit 323, the International Golf Parkway exit.

Action News Jax is working to get more details and will have the latest updates on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.