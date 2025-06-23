City of Jacksonville considers using millions for workforce development and affordable housing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, June 24th, the Jacksonville City Council will vote on a piece of legislation that would allocate $45 million in funds to projects across the city.

$30 million of those dollars would go towards downtown investments, $3 million would go towards affordable housing, and $12 million would support workforce development.

Councilman Raul Arias has worked to allocate funding towards the city’s workforce and housing initiatives.

“We have a shortage of skilled workers here in town, and so because of that, it’s on demand. And because it’s on demand, you’re paying high prices for plumbers, electricians to come to your house… to come do services.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The councilman says the city’s shortage of tradesmen has skyrocketed prices and increased wait times for services. He hopes the funding will go towards trade programs like the one at Florida State College at Jacksonville.

“Right now, we’re kind of at capacity,” Jill Johnson said.

Johnson is a spokesperson for FSCJ and says the investment from the city could expand courses at the college’s Cecil Center campus.

“We have looked at some space out at Cecil Center, where we know we can expand and provide more opportunities to students. So being able to provide that many more workers out into our community is going to be a benefit to everyone,” Johnson explained.

The dollars for workforce development would also go towards Jacksonville University’s Youth Sports Project and the Downtown Preservation and Revitalization Program.

The councilman’s push for investments in the city’s affordable housing could largely benefit areas like the Southside and the Beaches, too. Arias says those places are often left out.

“You have a lot of individuals that work in those parts of town, but they live maybe 30 minutes away. Why? Because there’s not enough affordable housing in those parts of town,” Arias said.

The councilman says the Mayor’s office is working to secure grant match dollars that could turn that $3 million investment into a $12 million investment, ultimately making more room for the city’s cost-efficient housing.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]