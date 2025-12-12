The City of Jacksonville hosts the 2025 Army-Navy Game watch party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re not watching the Army-Navy game at home on CBS47, you can watch it with other college football fans in Downtown Jacksonville.

The city’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department will host the 2025 Army-Navy Game Watch Party on December 13 at VyStar Ballpark, located at 301 A. Philip Randolph Boulevard.

Fans can watch the game on the stadium’s giant scoreboard and inside the ballpark clubhouse. The event will feature a live performance by the 3rd Infantry Division Band.

Gates open at 2:00 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

Admission is a $5 donation, with all proceeds benefiting veterans through MAVD programs and services.

“We’re excited to bring the community together for this iconic game while raising funds to support those who have served our nation,” said Harrison Conyers, Director of the Military Affairs and Veterans Department.

Free parking will be available in Lot P.

