City of Jacksonville kickoff Hispanic Heritage Month with proclamation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville officially recognized Hispanic Heritage Month during a ceremony Monday at City Hall.

Action News Jax spoke with city leaders about how the Latino population is the second-largest racial or ethnic group in the U.S.

“The Hispanic Culture is the fastest-growing demographic in Jacksonville, so it’s about time city hall gave us a little recognition,” Jacksonville’s Hispanic Outreach Coordinator Yanira Cardona said.

According to 2020 Census data, 62.1 million Hispanics are living in the United States. This group represents 18.9 percent of the U.S. population, the nation’s second-largest racial or ethnic group after non-Hispanic whites.

Councilman Raul Arias said Jacksonville makes up a good percentage of that number.

“With 12% of the total population here in Jacksonville, our community continues to grow every single year,” Arias said.

City leaders said the Hispanic Heritage Month provides an opportunity to explore the impact Latinas and Latinos have had on the United States for generations.

They said Hispanic heritage is in art, music, dancing, and the workforce.

“With over 604,000 businesses in Florida which make up $90 billion towards Florida’s economy,” Arias said.

“We don’t just bring numbers but stories, flavor, and music,” Cardona said.

Organizers said more events will be held throughout the month-long celebration to showcase Hispanic history and culture.

Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off this past Sunday and will end on October 15.

