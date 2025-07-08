City of Jacksonville launches ‘City Swag Store’ with T-shirts, stickers, and tumblers for sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has launched the City Swag Store, offering official merchandise to support local initiatives such as Mayor Donna Deegan’s River City Readers literacy program and the I Dig Jax infrastructure campaign.

The store features locally designed merchandise that reflects the creativity of Jacksonville.

By purchasing items, residents and visitors can show their Jacksonville pride while contributing to the city’s growth and development, the City said.

Zazzle and Sticker Mule produce all items available on the City Swag Store. Products from Zazzle include a 10% royalty that supports the Public Affairs Office’s marketing efforts for citywide events and initiatives.

Sticker Mule items are sold at cost, generating no additional revenue. This ensures that every purchase directly supports the initiatives without excess inventory.

Click here to see what’s available in the City Swag Store.

