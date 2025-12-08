City of Jacksonville, NAACP, Urban League, and JAX Chamber to host 39th Annual MLK Jr. Breakfast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville, along with the Jacksonville Branch NAACP, Jacksonville Urban League, and JAX Chamber, will host the 39th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast on January 16, 2026, at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center.

The event celebrates Dr. King’s life and legacy under the theme ‘When Courage Leads, Love Follows.’

Presented by Florida Blue, the breakfast will begin at 7 a.m., followed by a program at 8 a.m. hosted by Shay Simon from Action News Jax and Anthony Austin from First Coast News.

Mayor Donna Deegan highlighted the event as an opportunity to honor Dr. King’s legacy and promote unity, equality, and progress in Jacksonville.

“The Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast is an opportunity to honor his legacy and embrace a shared vision of unity, equality, and progress,” said Mayor Donna Deegan.

The event will feature the Tomorrow’s Leaders contest winners, recognizing students who embody Dr. King’s philosophies of leadership, community service, and civic responsibility.

The contest, presented by VyStar Credit Union, included submissions in essay, poetry, and visual arts inspired by the theme ‘When Courage Leads, Love Follows.’Janea White, a ninth-grader from Westside High School, won the high school poetry contest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jordan Taylor, a seventh-grader from Westview K-8, won the middle school visual arts contest.

Raquel Watson, a fifth-grader from Biscayne Elementary Leadership Academy, won the elementary school essay contest.

Tickets for the breakfast are available at Special Events - Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, with reserved corporate tables for 10 requiring purchase by January 9, 2026.

Parking is free, but attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

The 39th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast promises to be a celebration of unity and leadership, showcasing the talents of Jacksonville’s young leaders and honoring Dr. King’s enduring legacy.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]