City of Jacksonville opens new playground at Friendship Fountain

On Saturday, the City of Jacksonville cut the ribbon on its newest playground, offering a new place for kids to play Downtown.

The St. Johns River Park playground welcomed kids for the first time during the city’s Easter Eggstravaganza event.

The history-themed play space features a large sailing ship as a centerpiece.

0 of 9 Park now open at Friendship Fountain Photos: City of Jacksonville Park now open at Friendship Fountain Photos: City of Jacksonville Park now open at Friendship Fountain Photos: City of Jacksonville Park now open at Friendship Fountain Photos: City of Jacksonville Park now open at Friendship Fountain Photos: City of Jacksonville Park now open at Friendship Fountain Photos: City of Jacksonville Park now open at Friendship Fountain Photos: City of Jacksonville Park now open at Friendship Fountain Photos: City of Jacksonville

Despite the playground’s completion, there’s still more to come to the St. Johns River Park.

The Downtown Jacksonville website says it will have restrooms, a wedding venue, picnic area, and interpretive gardens “to help tell the story of the city’s founding and the American Heritage River at the heart of our city.”

See a site plan and renderings below:

St. Johns River Park Conceptual site plan

St. Johns River Park renderings

Completion is scheduled for early 2026.

Just two days before the ribbon-cutting, Friendship Fountain reopened following two weeks of maintenance, which added a new coat of paint and mechanical improvements.

The fountain reopened last February after renovations. It originally opened in 1965.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.