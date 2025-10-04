City of Jacksonville warns public about Sea & Sky Airshow scam

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Office of Sports and Entertainment is warning people about a scam involving the upcoming Sea and Sky Airshow.

Officials say someone is contacting people pretending to represent the event.

They want to make it clear that all vendors for the 2025 show have already been chosen.

If you get a suspicious message about the airshow, don’t respond.

Instead, report it to the proper authorities.

The city reminds everyone to stay alert and protect themselves from scams.

