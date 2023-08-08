City Parks Department encourages public feedback on James Weldon Johnson Park’s future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is holding an open house for the public’s feedback on both the redesign of James Weldon Johnson Park and the Parks Master Plan.

James Weldon Johnson Park was last redesigned in 1977. The new effort is said to be planned improvements for the future of the city’s parks and recreation facilities, programs and services.

“Community input is an important part of this process to better understand our residents’ needs and desires concerning parks and recreation,” the city said in a news release. “The results of this survey will create a priority blueprint for places we can improve, methods for growing responsibly, and programs and recreational opportunities our community would like to see.”

James Weldon Johnson Park is described as a 1.5-acre public square in the center of Downtown Jacksonville. It’s the first and oldest park in the city.

The City of Jacksonville is asking the public to share ideas and thoughts for the redesign of James Weldon Johnson Park and for improving other Jacksonville parks. The open house will be held on Thur., Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. or on Fri., Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the downtown Jacksonville Public Library Main located at 303 N. Laura St. Enter the library on Laura Street.

