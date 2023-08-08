City of St. Augustine to celebrate #CityStAugSelfie day, participation open to everyone

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The front cameras on cell phones will be busy on Tues., Aug. 15 as the City of St. Augustine, in cooperation with the Florida League of Cities and Engaging Local Government Leaders Network, hold City Hall Selfie Day.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In a statement provided by the City, “this event provides residents with an opportunity to engage with the City and have some fun by taking a selfie in front of a municipal building or with staff, and then posting it with the hashtags #CityStAugSelfie, #CityStAug, and #CityHallSelfie, and tagging @FlCities, @ELGLNetwork, and @CityStAug.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“City staff have a fun time with Selfie Day, and this year, as with every year, we hope our residents will join in,” Melissa Wissel, Communications Director said. “We are inviting residents to snap a selfie in front of any of our municipal buildings, with a staff member, next to a City vehicle… get creative… We know how much everybody loves a good selfie! You never know, we just might win another award this year!”

Read: St. Johns County Clerk’s Office to host passport event August 12

The purpose of the photo opp is not to just have fun but to also create civic pride in municipal services and city leadership.

Participation is open to everyone and creativity is strongly encouraged. Want to take pics involving your pet(s)? Why not. How about mom, dad or other family members? Sure.

Some examples that the City of St. Augustine gave were incorporating props, whimsical headwear or coordinating outfits.

City facilities to take selfies include:

· City Hall (75 King St.)

· Financial Services Center (50 Bridge St.)

· Fire Station (101 Malaga St.)

· Middleton Archaeology Center (30 Pellicer Ln.)

· Police Station (151 King St.)

· St. Augustine Municipal Marina (111 Avenida Menendez)

· Visitors Information Center (10 San Marco Ave.)

· Water Treatment Plant (254 W. King St.)

· Wastewater Treatment Plant / Solid Waste Division (501 Riberia St.)

The City of St. Augustine has won awards for best pet, most historic and funniest. This year the City is going after the award of best community engagement in this national selfie competition.

Read: St. Johns County officers rescue egret who was trapped in a fishing line

For more information about this day-long event, visit Engaging Local Government Leader’s website.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Good luck and remember to think outside the box using your creativity and of course, your selfie cam.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.