Downtown Jacksonville report touts record residential growth, billions of dollars in development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Downtown Vision, Inc. released its 2025 State of Downtown Report on Wednesday, detailing record residential growth, landmark openings and a surging $7 billion development pipeline in Downtown Jacksonville.

The report highlights progress and development in Downtown Jacksonville from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2025. It tracks development and investment, residential demand, office market and employment base, transportation and infrastructure enhancements and tourism health.

The report aims to track momentum, benchmark trends and support investment efforts. The full 2025 report is available in an interactive format at DTJax.com/reports.

CLICK HERE to see the full report

Downtown Jacksonville’s residential population reached 9,228 in 2025, the report states. This figure represents a 97 percent increase since 2016. The area maintains a 96 percent residential occupancy rate, with more than 1,500 additional units actively under construction, the report states.

Downtown Jacksonville is experiencing significant investment, with $7 billion currently in the development pipeline, according to the report.

The city is seeing expansion in the education and health care sectors. According to the report, this includes a $345 million University of Florida graduate campus.

A $190 million Baptist Health expansion is also reinforcing Downtown as a hub for innovation and care. Major projects are underway, underscoring Downtown’s role as the region’s cultural and entertainment epicenter, the report states.

These projects include the $1.4 billion “Stadium of the Future” renovation, the Four Seasons construction and advancing progress with Gateway Jax’s Pearl Square.

2025 also saw the opening or improvement of three major riverfront parks. These include Riverfront Plaza, The Playground at St. Johns River Park/Friendship Fountain and the parks at RiversEdge.

Downtown hosted 19.7 million visits through nearly 3,200 events, drawing more than 5.3 million attendees. This activity generated 4.3 percent of the city’s property tax revenue, 32 percent of its hotel tax revenue and 8 percent of its sales tax revenue.

Downtown Investment Authority CEO Colin Tarbert commented on the rapid progress. “Downtown Jacksonville is no longer a future conversation. It is happening right now and the momentum is undeniable,” said Downtown Investment Authority CEO Colin Tarbert

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