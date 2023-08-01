St. Augustine Clerk’s Office to host passport event August 12

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk of Courts and County Comptroller will host a Passport Saturday event on August 12 to make applying for a passport more convenient for residents. No appointment is required to participate.

Anyone traveling internationally, including infants, must have a passport.

Every passport applicant must appear in person, regardless of age. Children 15 years or younger must be accompanied by both parents or legal guardians. For 16- or 17-year-olds, one parent or guardian must be present.

Location: Richard O. Watson Judicial Center, St. Augustine

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Pricing:

Passport Fee (varies): $100 to $209.53

Clerk Fee: $35

Passport Photo: $10.65 (optional if own photo meets guidelines)

Accepts cash, money order, check, and credit cards.

According to the U.S. Department of State, the routine processing time for a passport is between eight to 11 weeks. Paying an additional $60 fee to the U.S. Department of State to expedite the application speeds up the process to five to seven weeks.

Clerk staff will be on hand to accept, review, and certify applications for first-time passports or new passports for individuals whose previous passport was issued more than 15 years ago, whose name has changed, minors under age 16, or whose passport was lost, stolen, or damaged.

Most passport renewals can be completed by the applicant using Form DS-82 and filed by mail. Adults must bring a valid driver’s license or state identification card (ID). If your identification was issued within the last six months, a second form of ID is required.

Applicants must also bring an original or certified copy of their birth certificate or consular birth abroad certificate with both parents’ names listed and, if applicable, a previously issued, non-damaged passport, passport card, or naturalization certificate.

Passport Services are available on Monday and Wednesday in Ponte Vedra and Tuesday and Thursday in Julington Creek. To schedule an appointment, please call (904) 819-3632.

Please visit https://stjohnsclerk.com/passports/ for information and details about required documentation, forms of payment accepted by the U.S. Department of State, and any special requirements. Passport applications are available on the clerk’s website or at https://travel.state.gov.

