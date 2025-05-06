City passes ban on smoking and vaping on Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — In a unanimous vote Monday night, the City of Jacksonville Beach voted to ban smoking on the sand.

After public comment citing the potential health risks of second-hand smoke and vape, the city took its ban a step further.

Councilman Greg Sutton (At-large, Seat 3), introduced an amendment to also ban the use of electronic pens and e-cigarettes on the beach.

Due to a carve-out in Florida law, unfiltered cigars are not included in the ban.

The amendment was passed with support from the full Council.

Councilwoman Sandy Golding (District 3, Seat 6) said that she hopes in the future, they can expand the ban on e-cigarettes and vaping to other public spaces.

“I know that we don’t prohibit vaping in our parks, so with this being said, I think we need to look at that going forward,” said Golding.

To watch the full meeting and vote, click here.

The beach ban is effective immediately.

The original language of the ordinance would have made smoking on the beach a misdemeanor. It has been revised to make violators subject to a fine of up to $50.

