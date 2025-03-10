City to reinvest nearly $8 million into Fire Department projects, E-sports arena

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — $7,980,286 from last year’s city budget was not spent, according to a recent city analysis. Now, that money is being reallocated to other projects.

Today, the Mayor’s Budget Review Committee unanimously approved funding for improvements at Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, as well as a new UNF attraction.

The funding for the following projects will need final approval from City Council:

Fire Station Renovations

$4 million will be used to renovate the following two fire stations:

Fire Station #45

Fire Station #54

Station #45, located at 15725 Sawpit Road, is an old volunteer fire station that will be renovated to support the full-time firefighters now working there.

Station #54, located at 4220 Jones Road, is in need of a remodel to fit a tanker. The tanker is used to determine insurance rates and has been permanently assigned to station #54.

Firefighter PPE Wash Facility

$692,823 will be used to build a personal protective equipment (PPE) wash facility at 2610 Fairfax Street.

That’s where firefighter PPE will be washed and inspected required the National Fire Protection Association requires.

JFRD will also use the centralized location to store additional PPE in case of an urgent need.

UNF E-Sports Arena

The rest of the money has been allocated to support the expansion and attractiveness of the University of North Florida.

The $3 million will help build a brand-new E-sports arena within the school’s Student Union. Typically outfitted with professional-grade computers, the arena will be used for competitive video gaming.

In the announcement, city officials said it will allow UNF to host national competitions that will attract new visitors and economic development to Jacksonville, while also attracting more students to the school’s STEM programs.

Mayor Donna Deegan made the following statement about the funding decision:

“We continue to make investments that create the greatest return for our citizens and these projects are no exception. The fire station renovations and wash facility will ensure our firefighters have the resources needed to continue keeping citizens safe and insurance rates down. UNF’s esports arena will help us build a next generation workforce and position Jacksonville as a leader in the fastest growing sports genre nationally and globally.”

Other schools in Jacksonville have “fielded” their own e-sports team in recent years.

Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) wrapped up its inaugural fall season in December. The Manta Rays’ Apex Legends esports team finished 3rd in the nation, going 7-0 in the regular season before advancing to the playoffs.

The school’s Fortnite team placed 3rd in the East Region.

