City Rescue Mission to extend overnight services due to extreme cold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City Rescue Mission in Jacksonville will extend its overnight shelter services through Friday in response to forecasted temperatures dropping below 40°F, providing a safe environment for those in need.

The extended services will be available starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at CRM’s New Life Inn campus, located at 234 W. State Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205.

City Rescue Mission Executive Director Paul Stasi emphasized their commitment to providing shelter and meals during this extreme cold weather.

“We will not turn anyone away. We want to ensure that everyone without a home has a warm shelter and a hot meal during this cold weather. Safety and care are our top priorities,” Stasi stated.

City Rescue Mission (CRM) has been serving the Jacksonville community for 79 years. The nonprofit organization focuses on aiding the homeless and those experiencing hunger or addiction.

CRM serves more than 281,000 meals annually and provides more than 85,000 safe nights of shelter.

Their comprehensive services include transformational programs like Overcomer Crossroads, LifeBuilders Residential Recovery and Workforce Development, which aim to empower individuals toward sustainable living.

The extended hours and increased capacity for shelter at the CRM will remain in effect as long as temperatures stay below 40°F.

