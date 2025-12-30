City Rescue Mission extends overnight shelter services amid cold weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s City Rescue Mission is working to make sure everyone without a home has a warm shelter and a hot meal during the cold weather.

“It can be dangerously cold for them,” said Paul Stasi, LCSW, Executive Director of City Rescue Mission.

The organization extended its overnight shelter services, so those experiencing homelessness can check in at the City Rescue Mission’s New Life Inn campus on West State Street in Downtown.

That location can hold an additional 40-45 people.

“Then if more come in, we can transport them to our other campus, which is on McDuff,” Stasi said.

On Monday night, Stasi said they helped an additional 15 people. And he anticipates that need will be even greater on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Today is a chilly day, and tomorrow will be too, and another chilly night,” Stasi said.

When folks check in, they will not only get a hot meal and a shower, but their clothes will be washed, and they will get breakfast in the morning.

“We want to help get them off the street when it’s this cold like this,” Stasi said.

The shelter’s expanded hours and increased overnight capacity will stay in place as long as temperatures stay below 40 degrees.

