City Rescue Mission opening cooling centers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City Rescue Mission is opening cooling centers because of the expected high temperatures the next few days.

Those seeking shelter may check in to the New Life Inn at 243 West State Street.

It’s open Friday and will remain open for days when the temperature is 95 degrees or hotter at 11:00 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

All guests will get access to showers, clean clothes, and a hot meal.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.