City Rescue Mission opens cooling centers due to high temperatures over next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In response to the high temperatures forecasted over the coming days, City Rescue Mission (CRM) will open its cooling centers to those in need of relief from the heat.

“As the summer gets even hotter, we will provide cooling centers open to the public,” said Paul Stasi, CRM Executive Director. “We want to make sure that our neighbors in need have cool shelter and a place to rest.”

Guests seeking cooling shelter may check in to City Rescue Mission’s New Life Inn at 234 W. State Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202, starting Tuesday, June 25th. The center will remain open on any additional days whenthe temperature reaches 95 degrees or higher, with check-in at 11:00 a.m.

All guests will receive a hot meal and be offered access to showers and clean clothing.

