City Rescue Mission opens cooling centers due to high temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With scorching temperatures expected in the coming days, City Rescue Mission (CRM) has announced the opening of its cooling centers to provide relief to those in need.

“As the weather gets warmer, we will provide cooling centers open to the public,” said Paul Stasi, CRM Executive Director. “We want to make sure that our neighbors in need have cool shelter and a place to rest.”

Starting Saturday, June 8th, and on any additional days when temperatures reach 95 degrees or higher, people seeking relief can check in to City Rescue Mission’s New Life Inn located at 234 W. State Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Guests will receive a hot meal, access to showers, and clean clothing.

CRM is encouraging people to stay indoors during this period to ensure their safety.

About City Rescue Mission

City Rescue Mission (CRM) is a non-profit, faith-based organization with two campuses in downtown Jacksonville and the Lackawanna Area. For 78 years, CRM has assisted those experiencing hunger, homelessness, and addiction in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida. \

Beyond shelter care services, CRM offers life-changing programs such as Overcomers, Crossroads, LifeBuilders Residential Recovery, and Workforce Development, aimed at helping individuals lead sustainable and productive lives. Annually, CRM serves over 281,000 meals and provides over 85,000 safe nights of shelter. For more information, visit www.CRMjax.org.

