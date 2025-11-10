City Rescue Mission opens doors as temperatures drop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With cold weather moving in, City Rescue Mission is keeping its doors open longer to help people stay warm.

The shelter will offer extended overnight services on Monday, November 10, and Tuesday, November 11.

Anyone who needs a safe place can check in at the New Life Inn campus, 234 West State Street, starting at 3:30 p.m.

“We will not turn anyone away,” Paul Stasi said, Executive Director of City Rescue Mission. “Our goal is to give everyone a warm bed and a hot meal during this cold snap. Safety and care come first.”

The shelter will keep these extended hours as long as the temperature stays below 40 degrees.

For details about services, visit www.CRMjax.org or contact City Rescue Mission directly.

