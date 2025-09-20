City reviewing phase II renovation permit for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at Florida Blue building

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The city of Jacksonville is reviewing a permit for the interior renovation of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at the Florida Blue building, following the issuance of a demolition permit in August.

The renovation permit, currently under review, is part of Phase II of a three-phase project at the Riverside Office Complex. The project involves an estimated cost of $27.5 million and includes work on 11 floors of the 20-story building.

The city issued a permit on August 1 for Danis Builders LLC to conduct the interior demolition of nearly 57,000 square feet at 532 Riverside Ave., with a project cost of $1.66 million.

Meskel & Associates Engineering PLLC is responsible for providing the private plan review for the renovation project.

The property at 532 Riverside Ave. is owned by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Inc.

The Florida Blue building was developed in 1950, and there is a four-level parking garage.

