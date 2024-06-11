City of St. Augustine to host public presentation on King Street Improvement Project June 27th

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — On Thursday, June 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the City of St. Augustine will host a public meeting to unveil and discuss transformative design concepts for the King Street Improvement Project, promising significant enhancements to one of the city’s key thoroughfares.

This meeting, held in partnership with engineering consultants Hanson Professional Services, Inc. and Marquis Latimer + Halback, Inc., will review and discuss design recommendations for the King Street Improvement Project. A brief presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m.

This event follows previous engagements, including the February public meeting, the April HARB/Corridor Review Committee joint meeting, and community presentation feedback.

The King Street Improvements Project aims to enhance the streetscape from Malaga Street to Charlotte Street, making it “The Best Mile in Florida.”

The project focuses on three primary design factors: Livability, History, and Beauty. Planned improvements include upgraded sidewalks, increased tree shade for a better pedestrian experience, and targeted vehicular modifications to ensure smoother traffic flow. Traffic engineers have validated that the proposed changes will maintain or improve current traffic volumes.

Two design concepts will be presented.

Concept “A” has garnered consistent support, featuring a beautified street with a brick-defined center turn lane and strategically placed mid-block pedestrian crossings. This concept maintains existing access patterns to businesses and residences.

Concept “B” proposes shifting north traffic lanes and adding a transit-only lane for various vehicles.

A dedicated website, www.kingstreet.mlhhub.com, provides detailed project information, design renderings, and a Q&A section based on public feedback.

For those unable to attend, public comments can be submitted in writing via the project website, emailed to Assistant City Manager Reuben Franklin at rfranklin@citystaug.com, or mailed to City Hall, Attn: Reuben Franklin, 75 King Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084. Written comments will be accepted until Friday, July 5, at 5:00 p.m.

