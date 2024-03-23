City of St. Augustine to make Spring Cleaning easier with waste disposal services

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As spring arrives, the City of St. Augustine offers convenient waste disposal services to make spring cleaning easier for residents.

Whether you’re looking to dispose of electronic waste, glass bottles, used batteries, or even used cooking oil, the City offers year-round drop-off facilities for these items. By utilizing these services, residents can contribute to a cleaner environment while decluttering their homes.

Additionally, for larger-scale clean-up projects, the City provides rental options for dumpsters of varying sizes. From 4-yard dumpsters suitable for general material movement to 2-yard dumpsters specifically designed for concrete disposal, and even 30-yard roll-off containers tailored for commercial projects, there’s a solution for every need.

However, residents are reminded that these services operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. It’s essential to act quickly to secure the necessary equipment for your cleaning ambitions.

Placement of dumpsters must be within the city limits and be billed through an active water account. For billing inquiries and scheduling information, residents are encouraged to contact the City office directly.

To learn more about drop-off locations and rental services, visit the City’s website HERE.

