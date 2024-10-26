City of St. Augustine opens an online survey for community input

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine and its consultant, the Northeast Florida Regional Council (NEFRC), launched an online public input survey to gather feedback from the community as part of the update to the City’s current 2014 Vision Plan.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Since September 2024, the city has hosted public meetings to engage residents and stakeholders. In order to gather valuable input from the public, in addition to the public meetings, an online survey has been created and is available HERE.

The last 2 scheduled meetings for the fiscal year are from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and are scheduled below:

Tuesday, October 29 - Shiloh Baptist Church

Wednesday, November 13 - Alcazar Room of City Hall

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.