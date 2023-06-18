City of St. Augustine will be closed for Juneteenth Day

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Offices for the City of St. Augustine will be closed on Monday, June 19, 2023, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday, but solid waste collections will remain on their regular schedule.

Parking in city-owned parking lots and in city-owned on-street spaces is free on all national holidays, such as the actual day of Juneteenth, Monday, June 19; however, the Castillo de San Marcos and the Historic Downtown Parking Facility will enforce all parking fees and rules on both Sunday, June 18, and Monday, June 19.

Drivers are urged to confirm if a lot is owned by the City of St. Augustine and not a private operator, as many of those lots have strict towing policies. Parking will be enforced for all vehicles parked illegally, including in areas reserved for delivery, franchised sightseeing vehicles and taxis, or vehicles on sidewalks or against yellow curbs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Father’s Day 2023: Meals and freebies for dad on his special day

Read: Jacksonville awarded $1.088 million in state funding to support Military investment

Read: A group of male students from DCPS earned over $600K in scholarships

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.