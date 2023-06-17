Jacksonville awarded $1.088 million in state funding to support Military investment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department announced on June 12 that it had received a substantial boost in funding to support military investment in the region.

The state of Florida has granted the city a total of $1,088,000 through various programs aimed at bolstering defense infrastructure and advocacy initiatives.

Mayor Lenny Curry expressed his gratitude, saying, “Throughout my time as mayor, my administration has been fully committed to supporting those who safeguard our freedom, and these grants will protect the families and jobs that are linked to local military installations. I’d like to thank Governor DeSantis and the State for their support of these important efforts.”

The City’s grants comprise three distinct sources:

The Defense Infrastructure Grant Program has allocated $500,000 to implement encroachment protection and compatible land use measures for Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport, and Outlying Field Whitehouse.

The Defense Reinvestment Grant Program has contributed $88,000, which will be used for federal advocacy efforts concerning Department of Defense budget priorities and decisions affecting Northeast Florida military bases, missions, and personnel.

The Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant Program has provided $500,000 to support encroachment protection and compatible land use initiatives for Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport, and Outlying Field Whitehouse.

Northeast Florida’s defense industry plays a significant role in the local economy, contributing a staggering $14.3 million and supporting over 122,000 jobs.

Mayor Curry’s administration secured a total of $8,979,253 in grants from local, state, and federal sources during his tenure, which have been utilized to fund various programs, services, and advocacy efforts benefiting military personnel and veterans.

This recent influx of funding will enable the City of Jacksonville to reinforce its military infrastructure, promote the region’s defense interests at the federal level, and ensure the continued growth and prosperity of the local military community.

