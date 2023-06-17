A group of male students from DCPS earned over $600K in scholarships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools to recognize a group of young men who have earned over $600,000 in scholarships to attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Each of these graduates are part of the 5000 Roles Models of Excellence program and were identified as Wilson Scholars.

They were offered scholarships ranging in value from $20,000 to $98,000 to attend either Clark Atlanta University, Benedict College, or Tennessee State University.

To qualify, students had to be college-bound seniors, be active participants in the program, and maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Please join us in congratulating our #TeamDuval scholarship winners!

