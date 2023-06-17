The 8th annual Year of Hope will host Project: Cold Case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Year of Hope will be having a silent and public auction for families of unsolved homicide victims.

For Project: Cold Case, Year of Hope will use grant for all expenses like salaries, rent, printer paper and more.

This auction allows them to raise and use money for specific awareness campaigns, counseling, supports, and more.

The live event will be at the Jacksonville Sport car Museum, Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m.

Food, drinks, and a venue surrounded by exotic cars.

Online Auction starts Friday morning.

Here are the cold case statistics.

You can donate now.

