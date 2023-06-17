“It’s been a nightmare,” Clay County mom’s car stolen in Chuck-E-Cheese parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a birthday party she would never forget, but for all the wrong reasons. Clay county-based teacher and mother, Shannon Hube, had her car stolen from a Jacksonville Chuck-E-Cheese parking lot, while at a birthday party with her kids.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Hube said.

Hube’s two boys have autism. She took her son, Brock, to the bathroom, which requires extra help. She didn’t realize she left her keys on the bathroom counter. Suddenly, she received a notification on her phone through Apple air tag that her keys were no longer in the vicinity. Hube looked out into the parking lot, and her Kia Sedan was gone.

“Here I am stranded with my two boys,” Hube said. “Bryce, he knows not to go with strangers. But, Brock, if they had showed him my keys and said ‘hey mom said to go to the car’, he would have gone. He would have gone with somebody, and that scares me.”

Hube called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO). She said it took more than two hours for an officer to arrive. She filed a police report, and waited. The next day, she got a call from a friend who spotted her vehicle on the side of the interstate. It was towed and processed for fingerprints by JSO, Hube said.

“My wallet was locked in my glove box, and they stole that,” Hube said. “Whoever stole my car tried to open up a bank account in my name this week.”

After her vehicle was processed, she was instructed to wait 24 hours then call JSO’s auto crimes unit.

“The first person that I talked to when I called auto crimes, her exact words to me were ‘you got your vehicle back why are you pursuing this?’ and I said because this was a crime. I was a victim,” Hube said.

While she did get her vehicle back, an inspection from State Farm declared it a ‘total loss.’ Hube shared photos with Action News Jax that show parts were taken out of her fuse box.

“According to the collision place, they [suspect] hit something and shaved off the bottom of my oil pan,” Hube said “All the oil drained out of my vehicle.”

Since then, it’s been a domino effect of headaches for the Hube family.

“I had to go out and buy a new vehicle, and you know teacher salary that’s gonna be a big chunk out of my salary each month,” Hube said “My vehicle was paid off.” She received a little more than $9,000 for her trading in her ‘totaled’ vehicle.

I reached out to the Sheriff’s office about Hube’s case.

A spokesperson said via email, “this continues to be an active investigation. At this time, an arrest has not been made, however, officers continue to work all available leads.”

If you have any information on this case contact Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org

