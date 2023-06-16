JSO Cold Case Spotlight: Kelly Eberhardt’s death still unsolved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 9 years ago the lifeless body of Kelly Eberhardt was discovered in the Panama Park neighborhood of Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the area on May 31, 2014, because of a reported shooting. Once on scene, deputies found the 55-year-old Eberhardt, which the medical examiner’s office concluded was death by homicide.

Five days before her death, Eberhardt’s car was set on fire on the same street she was found on. The investigation later found the fire was arson.

Despite efforts by JSO’s homicide and crime scene detectives, this case has remained unsolved for years. All leads were followed from the time of the homicide well into 2019. Every available resource was used but the trail eventually went cold.

As JSO has done in the past, it is turning to the public for help.

If anyone has information about the death of Kelly Eberhardt, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, you are asked to say something. With the community’s help, JSO hopes to bring justice to her memory and closure to her loved ones.

Anyone with information and contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.



