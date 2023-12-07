Office of Inspector General investigating Jacksonville Housing Authority $2M utility card program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned from a source that the city’s Office of Inspector General is investigating the Jacksonville Housing Authority.

Part of that probe was completed Thursday and the Housing Authority will now have 10 days to respond.

The investigation is looking into the inappropriate use of utility cards by JHA Section 8 recipients.

Becker’s source said only 13 percent of utility cards worth $2 million was spent on utilities; the rest was spent elsewhere.

The OIG is looking at an apparent lack of oversight of the utility card program.

The Jacksonville Housing Authority’s board of commissioners is set to hold an emergency meeting Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Housing Authority Board Chair Chris Walker released the following statement:

“As the Board Chair, I would like to express my concern regarding information brought to my attention today. The board takes these matters seriously and is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and governance. To this end, the board has scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday morning, where this matter can be addressed.”

