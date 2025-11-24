Classmates remember local high school student killed in Burger King shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Students at one local high school are remembering their classmate who was shot and killed over the weekend.

18-year-old Matthew Jackson is the victim of that shooting Saturday night at a Burger King on Blanding Boulevard.

“It’s very sad what happened to him,” Jackson’s classmate Janiyah Gibson said. “I pray for him and his family and anybody else that got hurt.”

Another man was also hurt in that shooting.

Police say 28-year-old Dawud Burritt was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including murder.

Action News Jax learned a fight between that other victim and the suspect led to that shooting.

According to Burritt’s arrest report, the other victim was friends with the suspect for 8 years but hadn’t spoken to him in about a year due to a falling out.

The report stated he tried to shake hands with the suspect, and the suspect responded by saying “what’s up” to him.

Shortly after that, a fight broke out.

Investigators said Jackson intervened and broke it up.

Then, at some point, shots were fired, and Jackson was killed.

Jackson’s fellow classmates at Riverside High School shared how they will remember him.

“He was a good man,” Jyiere Gibson said. “A good person.”

“I’ll just remember him by his smile,” Janiyah said. “He always used to smile a lot.”

Students said they plan to hold another prayer circle here at Riverside High School on Tuesday.

