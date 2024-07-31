Clay Chamber holding Bridge to Bridge Council Event

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Green Cove Springs City Manager Steve Kennedy is scheduled to give the community updates about the city’s growth and current projects.

It’s happening at the Clay Chamber Bridge to Bridge Council Event on Aug. 14.

The meeting is taking place at Baptist Medical Center Clay at 11:30 a.m.

You can register here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.