Clay County Agricultural Fair kicks off April 2 with rides and special admission price

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Agricultural Fair is scheduled to open on April 2, featuring more than 40 rides, livestock exhibits, and historical demonstrations. Opening day will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a special gate admission price of $5 for Clay County residents.

The fair has operated in Northeast Florida since 1986 under the vision “A Family A*Fair.” It serves as a showcase for the county’s agricultural, educational, and civic interests, with most attractions and exhibits included for free after the initial gate admission.

Deggeller Attractions has provided the midway entertainment for the event since the fair began. The midway features more than 40 rides for different age groups. While admission is required to enter the fair, $15 ride bands are available for separate purchase. Discounted ride armbands are offered through various daily deals.

Main stage entertainment is held in the Cattlemen’s Arena, where national acts perform throughout the fair. While the entertainment is free, reserved seating is available for a small charge through online booking. Local talent performs at the Community First Stage, which includes shaded areas and tables for guests.

The fair also features the EZone, located north of the Cattlemen’s Arena. This area focuses on elements that are engaging, educational, and entertaining. The EZone includes a food court and community stage acts, as well as water misters to help guests cool down in high temperatures.

Guests can visit the Early Florida Village to see demonstrations of local life from previous generations. The village features demonstrators dressed in period-appropriate clothing and provides food samples. This area is also the site of the Little Red Barn, which houses baby farm animals.

Fair organizers describe livestock exhibits as the foundation of the event. These displays aim to showcase agricultural roots and the importance of the food supply to the American way of life.

