Clay County Animal Services asking for help collecting PetLac kitten formula

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Animal Services is reaching out to the community for support as their shelter faces a critical shortage of PetLac Kitten Formula, essential for nurturing some of their most vulnerable residents.

With an increasing number of tiny kittens under their care, the shelter is in dire need of this specialized formula to ensure the well-being of these young animals.

Individuals who wish to assist can contribute by purchasing PetLac Kitten Formula directly through the shelter’s Amazon Wishlist, accessible HERE.

Additionally, in-person donations are welcomed and can be dropped off at the shelter located at 3984 State Road 16 West, Green Cove Springs. The shelter accepts donations Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in providing care and nourishment to these tiny felines. Your support is crucial in ensuring that the Clay County Animal Services can continue their vital work of rescuing and caring for animals in need.

Let’s come together as a community to ensure the well-being of these precious animals.

