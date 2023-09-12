Clay County Animal Services said kennels are full, needs help finding homes for cats and dogs

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There is officially no more room for dogs and cats in Clay County’s Animal Services kennels. But the community can help.

Animal Services is asking residents to help the cats and dogs of Clay County by finding forever homes or volunteering for long-term foster care.

“We’re open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for you to stop by and find your new best friend,” Clay County Animal Services’ Facebook page read. “Remember, we cannot place adoption holds on animals over the phone or by email. They must be done in person.”

And if you are unable to adopt an animal full-time, Animal Services said that residents are able to join the Foster Crew. This helps make room for other cats and dogs at the kennels. If you don’t have any experience fostering, animal services said no problem.

Those interested in fostering just need to make sure they can bring the animal back to CCAS for their medical exams every two weeks.

For more information about fostering, click here or email animal services at clayfosters@claycountygov.com.

