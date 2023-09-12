‘Preparing our students for success;’ Student applications for IDEA Public Schools now open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — IDEA Public Schools in Jacksonville is now accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year.

The deadline to apply is Sat., Feb. 17. 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Parents can submit an application by clicking here.

IDEA Jacksonville describes itself as a tuition-free public school organization focusing on personalized learning, core subjects, critical thinking and college preparedness. Their expert teachers partner with students and families in preparation for success in college and in life.

IDEA said that it serves over 1,600 students in four schools; IDEA River Bluff Academy and College Preparatory and IDEA Bassett Academy and College Preparatory.

“In the last 16 years, our organization is proud of our successful legacy in having nearly 100 percent of seniors accepted to college,” Simaran Bakshi, Executive Director of IDEA Jacksonville said. “Our commitment to preparing our students for success stems from our dedicated staff working together with students and families. We look forward to continue supporting our scholars on their journey.”

After the student application window closes on Feb. 17, 2024, a random lottery will be held the following day, Feb. 18, 2024. This will determine which students will fill the spots available at each IDEA school.

Randomly selected students will be notified and invited to attend a “Welcome to IDEA” event. This will orient students to IDEA’s culture, curriculum and expectations.

To learn more about IDEA Public Schools, visit www.ideapublicschools.org.

