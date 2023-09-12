Attend the next Northeast Florida job fair, virtually

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pencil Thur., Sept. 14 into your calendar if you are actively searching for a new job.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

CareerSource Northeast Florida will be hosting 20-plus employers at the next regional virtual hiring fair from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

According to CareerSource NEFL, companies from a wide range of industries are actively hiring for open positions including Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, Veritas Steel, Ring Power, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Read: Columbia County Disaster Recovery Center opening in wake of Hurricane Idalia

If you are interested in virtually attending, click here to register.

For more information about other recruitment events and training opportunities, visit CareerSource’s website.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.