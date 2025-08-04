UPDATE: Two dead in Middleburg shooting, suspect in custody

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County sheriff’s office announced Monday morning that two people are dead and one person is in custody following a shooting investigation in Middleburg.

The sheriff’s office said just before 6 a.m. they were on the scene of the shooting in the area of Silver Pt. and CR 220.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released. The sheriff’s office said they will be giving an update at 8 a.m.

Action News Jax has a team at the scene and will be providing additional details when we learn them.

