Clay County deputy arrested for filing false police report, leaving scene of crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tyler North was arrested on Monday for filing a false police report and leaving the scene of a traffic crash with property damage, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

This arrest was because of a car crash on Sept. 17 in which North was at fault.

He rear-ended someone on Blanding Boulevard near the intersection of Blairmore. According to a news release, North was on duty at the time and driving his agency-issued vehicle.

North spoke to the other person involved in the crash before leaving the scene without making any reports of the crash. CCSO says he later completed an official report where he made false statements as to how the damage occurred to his agency-issued vehicle.

North was employed by CCSO from Nov. 7, 2023, until his employment was terminated on Monday following his arrest. The sheriff’s office says North was on administrative leave and had his duties revoked while the incident was investigated.

North had no prior discipline history with CCSO.

Sheriff Michelle Cook addressed the arrest in a social media video.

