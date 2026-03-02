Clay County District Schools celebrate ‘National School Breakfast Week’

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools is celebrating National School Breakfast Week from March 2 to March 6. The district is participating in the nationwide event with this year’s theme, “The Quest for School Breakfast.”

The week-long celebration focuses on the importance of morning nutrition for student success. District cafeterias are prepared to serve healthy meals intended to help students remain focused and energized in the classroom.

The menu features whole grains and fresh fruit designed to provide the energy necessary for the academic day.

Cafeteria staff are participating as "breakfast knights" to deliver what the district describes as the "treasure" of a balanced meal.

